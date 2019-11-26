Trump interventions undercut Pentagon leadership

President Donald Trump's interventions in US military policy, from reversing a Navy SEAL's demotion to withdrawal from Syria to a transgender ban, increasingly undermine Pentagon leadership, defense experts said Monday.

The firing on Sunday of Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, who challenged Trump's intervention in the SEAL commando's case, was the latest sign of the US military's struggle with Trump's off-the-cuff, highly political micromanagement.

Critics called it a sign of "disarray" that could send dangerous signals to troops on the ground and to US allies overseas that the Pentagon command structure can be overruled at any time by Trump, who wields authority as the US commander-in-chief.

"The senior military leadership is in a really difficult position," said Mara Karlin, Director of Strategic Studies at the School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University.

"In terms of civil-military relations, what has been happening with the president is not a Democratic issue or a Republican issue, it's a dysfunctionality issue."

Political motivation

Last week Trump defied the Pentagon leadership by rejecting their plans to demote and force Navy commando Edward Gallagher out of the elite SEALs after his conviction for having posed for a picture next to the body of a dead Islamic State fighter.

Trump was drawn to supporting Gallagher after Fox News made his case a conservative political cause early this year.

Navy officials feared that letting off Gallagher, who avoided conviction on murdering a prisoner in Iraq, would signal to other SEALs that they can get away with crimes.

"This was an outrageous, irresponsible interference by President Trump in the military justice system," Democratic Senator Jack Reed said Monday.