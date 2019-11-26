World

WATCH | Police officers run over protester in Chile

26 November 2019 - 10:02 By Deepa Kesa

A video shot in Chile captured the moment a young man tried to swoop on a police officer riding a motorcycle on November 14 2019.

After he failed, riot police used their motorbikes to run him over.

According to a source, the young man was hospitalised. 

Chile has seen a month of peaceful protests and violent riots over low pensions and salaries, the high cost of living and alleged security force abuses.

The unrest has left at least 23 people dead, 7,000 detained and 3,700 injured, according to authorities and rights groups.

READ MORE:

State doctors accused of chasing private work while patients suffer

One in three specialists on the government's payroll also work in the private sector, and abuse of the system is leaving state patients suffering, ...
News
1 month ago

Spanish businessman kidnapped and robbed in Cape Town by 'e-hailing service drivers'

Former tennis coach and entrepreneur Pancho Campo was allegedly kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint in Cape Town earlier this month.
News
1 month ago

Trump emboldens those who are hostile to an open society

It was Robert Mugabe who, during the much-derided Florida election debacle in the US in 2000, suggested - with his tongue no doubt planted firmly in ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Second tornado hits KZN in 24 hours, leaving disaster teams scrambling South Africa
  2. How VBS loot helped Julius Malema get a R5m house News
  3. 27 top black execs did not want Eskom CEO job News
  4. Zimbabwe deputy president snubbed on return from China News
  5. Springbok rugby player Eben Etzebeth challenges SAHRC decision — report South Africa

Latest Videos

Police crackdown on Witbank prostitution
Onlookers flock to scene of a brazen cash-in-transit heist
X