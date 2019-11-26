WATCH | Police officers run over protester in Chile

A video shot in Chile captured the moment a young man tried to swoop on a police officer riding a motorcycle on November 14 2019.

After he failed, riot police used their motorbikes to run him over.

According to a source, the young man was hospitalised.

Chile has seen a month of peaceful protests and violent riots over low pensions and salaries, the high cost of living and alleged security force abuses.

The unrest has left at least 23 people dead, 7,000 detained and 3,700 injured, according to authorities and rights groups.