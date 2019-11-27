Trump starts Florida Thanksgiving break with anger-filled rally

A darkly angry, sometimes swearing President Donald Trump vowed to win landslide reelection at a Florida campaign rally Tuesday ahead of a Thanksgiving break spoiled by looming impeachment.

The rally in Sunrise, located just north of Miami, saw Trump unleash harsh invective against his political foes, calling out Democrats' "depravity" and claiming that "the failed Washington establishment" is targeting him because he is "exposing a rigged system."

As always, Trump reserved special venom for American journalists, whom he called "some of the most corrupt people in the world."

The attack prompted thousands in the crowd to turn and boo and shout insults at media outlets covering the event.

With Democrats scheduling the next phase of impeachment in the House of Representatives for next week, the Sunrise event allowed Trump to show off the right-wing base he's counting on to keep him in power through the crisis -- and again in the 2020 election.

Democrats in the House seem likely now to impeach Trump on charges that he abused his office by attempting to pressure Ukraine to open a deliberately embarrassing corruption probe of one of his main 2020 Democratic rivals, Joe Biden.

Even if the Republican-dominated Senate acquits him, as expected, that would still make him only the third president ever impeached.

But Trump hopes to take revenge by winning reelection, and Florida will be a key piece to the electoral puzzle.

Trump recently made the state his legal home, after he announced a switch of residence from his native New York, and he'll hope to repeat his surprise win there against the far more heavily favored Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Even the choice of rally location, inside pro-Democratic Broward County, demonstrated his intent to challenge for the state's crucial electoral college votes.

"That landslide is going to start right here in the great state of Florida," he said.

"Four more years! Four more years!" the crowd chanted.