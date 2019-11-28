Twitter pauses December plan to delete inactive accounts

Twitter has paused its plans to delete inactive accounts and free up user names amid concerns that accounts of dead users would be swept up in the removal.

Twitter, according to The Verge, announced that it would start deleting accounts that had been inactive for more than six months, unless users logged in before December 11.

The cull included users who had died, unless someone with that person's account details was able to log in.

Twitter said it was putting the plan on hold and apologised to families of users who had died.

“We’ve heard you on the impact that this would have on the accounts of the deceased,” Twitter said.

“This was a miss on our part. We will not be removing any inactive accounts until we create a new way for people to memorialise accounts.”