World

British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing

29 November 2019 - 17:13 By Peter Nicholls and Michael Holden
The scene on London Bridge in the aftermath of a reported stabbing and shooting, in London, Britain, on November 29 2019 in this still image obtained from a social media video.
The scene on London Bridge in the aftermath of a reported stabbing and shooting, in London, Britain, on November 29 2019 in this still image obtained from a social media video.
Image: LUKE POULTON via REUTERS

British police shot a man on Friday after a stabbing in the London Bridge area in the centre of the city.

A 14-second video clip on Twitter filmed from a high vantage point showed what appeared to be three police officers backing away from a man lying on the pavement. Two officers are pointing rifles at the man, who can be seen moving slightly.

Reuters could not independently verify the footage.

“One man has been shot by police,” police said. “As a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related,” they added.

Police were called at 1:58pm to a stabbing at a premises near London Bridge.

Reuters earlier quoted a security source saying that a man had been shot after a stabbing. A number of people have been injured.

Sky News said there was at least one fatality and that the person killed was not a suspect. Reuters was unable to confirm that report.

Reuters pictures showed several police cars and buses on the bridge. Armed police, some with dogs, patrolled the surrounding streets. The ambulance service declared what it called a “major incident” in the area and London Bridge, a major commuter hub, station was closed.

People in buildings around the scene were evacuated to the north side of the River Thames by security services.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on his way back to Downing Street to receive updates. He said in a statement: “I’m being kept updated on the incident at London Bridge and want to thank the police and all emergency services for their immediate response.”

London Bridge was the scene of an attack in June 2017 when three militants drove a van into pedestrians and then attacked people in the surrounding area, killing eight people.

Earlier this month, Britain lowered its national terrorism threat level to “substantial” from “severe“, its lowest level since 2014.

- Reuters

MORE

More countries affected by terrorism even as deaths fall

The number of global deaths from terrorism fell 15.2 percent in 2018, even as the number of countries affected by extremist violence continued to ...
News
1 week ago

Alone before an invisible audience: German gunman lived online

The alleged perpetrator of Wednesday's gun attack on a German synagogue had few friends, but a clear idea of the internet audience he wanted to ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. R114m Lotto winner is an unemployed dad of two South Africa
  2. WATCH | 'If she dies, she dies' - 'Drunk' cop ignored jailed mother's cries for ... South Africa
  3. Municipality investigating whether Jacob Zuma's R246m Nkandla homestead is ... South Africa
  4. Woman survives after truck lands on top of her car South Africa
  5. WATCH | One dead in dramatic Westville mall shoot-out between police and robbers South Africa

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X