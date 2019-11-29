World

Donald Trump photoshopped his head on Sly Stallone's body, and Twitter has tons to say

29 November 2019 - 11:01 By Cebelihle Bhengu
US president Donald Trump created a Twitter storm when he posted a picture of his head superimposed on the body of Rocky Balboa, played by Sylvester Stallone in the film 'Rocky".
Image: REUTERS/Leah Millis. File Photo

US President Donald Trump took a break from ranting about the ongoing impeachment inquiry against him to share a picture of his head superimposed on the body of Rocky Balboa, a fictional character in the movie Rocky played by Sylvester Stallone.

Trump is not one to share pictures without any caption or explanation, but this time he left his followers to make their own interpretations of the picture. Some have questioned if he thinks he's a hero for the American people, but Trump has not said a thing in response.

The picture has gone viral, having garnered more than 656,000 likes, 189,000 shares and more than 146,000 comments. Here's a glimpse of what people had to say, or ask:

