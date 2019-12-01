World

Plane crash kills nine, injures three in US state of South Dakota

01 December 2019 - 08:03 By afp
A "PC-12" single-engined aircraft of Swiss manufacturer Pilatus Aircraft is pulled over a street to the fair grounds in Friedrichshafen, southern Germany, on April 13 2015. A Pilatus PC-12 crashed in the US state of South Dakota killing nine people, including two children, and injuring three others on November 30 2019 while a winter storm warning was in place.
Image: FELIX KAESTLE / DPA / AFP

A plane crash in the US state of South Dakota killed nine people, including two children, and injured three others on Saturday while a winter storm warning was in place, officials said.

The Pilatus PC-12, a single-engine turboprop plane, crashed shortly after take-off approximately a mile from the Chamberlain airport, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

Among the dead was the plane's pilot, Brule County state's attorney Theresa Maule Rossow said, adding that a total of 12 people had been on board.

The three survivors had been taken to the hospital in Sioux Falls, she told US media.

The flight left the airport just before noon local time, with a destination of Idaho Falls Regional Airport in the western state of Idaho.

The FAA said investigators were en route to the crash site and that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) would be in charge of the investigation.

The NTSB tweeted that it was "investigating today's crash of Pilatus PC-12 near Chamberlain, SD."

South Dakota is located in the Northern Plains, a region facing blizzard conditions as a storm blows eastward across the United States.

A winter storm warning remains in effect in Brule County until midday on Sunday, the National Weather Service said, potentially including blowing snow that "could significantly reduce visibility."

"The men and women of law enforcement, first responders and medical professionals should be commended in their heroic actions to rescue the victims in extreme weather conditions," the state's attorney office said.

