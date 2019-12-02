World

WATCH | People thrown from fairground ride when safety bar opens

02 December 2019 - 11:36 By Deepa Kesa

This is the moment people were thrown from a fairground ride and slammed into the floor when a safety bar opened.

Fourteen people were crammed on to the “cliffhanger” ride at a carnival in Thailand on November 30 2019.

At the peak of the rotation, and as the mechanical arms brought the guests down, the metal bar holding them in their seats came loose.

Nobody was killed or seriously injured in the accident, and the operator quickly turned off the machine. 

Paramedics took those who were injured to hospital.

