Elon Musk defends 'pedo guy' tweet in defamation trial

Tesla co-founder Elon Musk said he did not literally call a British caver a paedophile during their infamous spat on Twitter, telling a Los Angeles federal court on Tuesday that he had simply defended himself from unprovoked insults.

The tech billionaire told the defamation trial jury he had been “upset” when he described British diver Vernon Unsworth, who helped rescue young soccer players trapped in a cave in Thailand, as “ guy” in a tweet.

During the July 2018 row, Unsworth described the 48-year-old entrepreneur's proposal to build a mini-submarine to rescue the boys as a “PR stunt”.

“It was an unprovoked attack on a good-natured attempt to rescue the kids,” Musk told the court. “I was upset.”

“It was wrong and insulting, and so I insulted him back,” he said.

Musk was questioned by Unsworth's attorney, Lin Wood, about comments made by the caver, who said the custom-built device would never have fitted in the cave and suggested Musk could “stick his submarine where it hurts”.