France to open anti-hate crime bureau after Jewish cemetery desecrated

France is to open a national bureau to lead the fight against hate crimes after 107 graves were desecrated at a Jewish cemetery in the northeast of the country, the interior minister said on Wednesday.

The daubing of swastikas and other anti-Semitic graffiti on the graves at the cemetery in Westhoffen around 25 kilometres west of Strasbourg in the Alsace region was the latest racist attack to shock the country.

The office, which would be part of France's gendarmerie, will be charged with investigating this crime but also all anti-Semitic, anti-Muslim and anti-Christian acts, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said at the scene.

"The Republic itself has been desecrated," Castaner said after visiting the cemetery, which dates from the 16th century.