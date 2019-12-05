Trump likely to face at least three articles of impeachment

US President Donald Trump is likely to face at least three articles of impeachment in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

Democratic speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday that she had asked for articles of impeachment to be drawn up against the 45th president by the House Judiciary Committee.

The Democratic-controlled panel will then vote on the articles which, if passed, will be presented to the full 435-member House, where Democrats enjoy a majority.

If Trump is impeached by the House he will face a trial in the Senate, where Republicans currently hold 53 seats to the Democrats' 47.

Article II, Section 4 of the US Constitution outlines the grounds for impeaching a president.

"The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery and other high Crimes and Misdemeanors," it states.

At a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, three constitutional scholars called as witnesses by the Democrats outlined the possible articles of impeachment which Trump could face.