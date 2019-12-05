World

Woman arrested for faking illness to get better seat on plane

05 December 2019 - 06:26 By Unathi Nkanjeni
A woman was kicked off an American Eagle flight after pretending to be ill in order to get a better seat, prompting an emergency landing.
A woman was kicked off an American Eagle flight after pretending to be ill in order to get a better seat, prompting an emergency landing.
Image: 123RF / Martinkay78

A US woman was escorted off a flight and sent to police custody after faking an illness in an attempt to get a better seat on the plane.

According to CTV News, the unidentified woman started complaining about her seat shortly after takeoff. When she was not given an upgrade by the American Eagle cabin crew, she complained of feeling ill and claimed she was having trouble breathing.

CNN reported that the airplane made an emergency landing. Upon their arrival, however, the cabin crew realised that the woman was faking the illness and asked her to get off the plane.

Authorities were called to the scene after the plane landed, and the woman admitted that she had made up the medical condition to get a better seat, The Daily Mail reported.

The woman refused to get off the plane at first but was eventually forced by authorities and the pilot. She was taken into police custody under the Baker Act, which states that authorities are allowed to detain and assess any person who poses an imminent threat to themselves and other people.

No charges have been made against her.

MORE:

WATCH | Doctor sucks urine to save elderly man during a mid-flight emergency

A doctor saved an elderly man’s life by sucking urine from his bladder for 37 minutes during a mid-flight emergency.
News
1 week ago

Don't blame us, say SAA unions after threat of 'radical restructuring'

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South Africa Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) have rejected sentiments in the public ...
News
1 day ago

Plane crash kills nine, injures three in US state of South Dakota

A plane crash in the US state of South Dakota killed nine people, including two children, and injured three others on Saturday while a winter storm ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | The interior design of a Cape Town shack that has everyone talking South Africa
  2. Farmer who beat sangoma to death only pretended to be 'pro-black', says friend South Africa
  3. FREE TO READ | Lotto winner wins fight to keep ex-lover from his money South Africa
  4. Farmer, sangoma dead after 'cleansing ceremony' nightmare in Eastern Cape South Africa
  5. Guns for gangs: alleged Cape Town gang boss Ralph Stanfield to stand trial with ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X