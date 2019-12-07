World

Elon Musk cleared of defamation over 'pedo guy' tweet

07 December 2019 - 14:00 By afp
Musk hugged his lawyer on hearing the verdict, telling reporters afterwards: "My faith in humanity has been restored."
Musk hugged his lawyer on hearing the verdict, telling reporters afterwards: "My faith in humanity has been restored."
Image: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Tesla co-founder Elon Musk was cleared of defamation on Friday by a jury in Los Angeles over a tweet in which he labeled a British caver "pedo guy."

The jury deliberated less than an hour before ruling in favor of Musk and clearing him of any liability in the high-profile case that pitted him against Vernon Unsworth.

Unsworth had sought $190 million in damages from the tech billionaire, arguing that his reputation had been damaged by the tweet.

Musk hugged his lawyer on hearing the verdict, telling reporters afterwards: "My faith in humanity has been restored."

One of Unsworth's attorneys, Mark Stephens, expressed disappointment saying the verdict would allow "a bullying billionaire ... to cast a long shadow."

"I just hope that nobody else has to go through (this) and go toe-to-toe with Mr Musk again," Stephens said, noting the "enormous" amount of money Musk had at his disposal to defend himself.

Unsworth said he was sorry the verdict did not go his way but would respect the jury's decision.

The caver's legal team had told jurors in closing arguments that the $190 million he was seeking would amount to "a hard slap on the wrist" for Musk and would prevent him "from ever planting a nuclear bomb in the life of another individual."

Describing the 48-year-old entrepreneur as a "billionaire bully," Unsworth attorney Lin Wood said his client was a man of modest means whose life had been upended by the much-publicized row.

Musk's outburst against Unsworth followed an interview in which the 64-year-old caver dismissed Musk's offer of a mini-submarine to rescue young soccer players trapped in a cave in Thailand in the summer of 2018.

Elon Musk defends 'pedo guy' tweet in defamation trial

Tesla co-founder Elon Musk said he did not literally call a British caver a paedophile during their infamous spat on Twitter, telling a Los Angeles ...
News
3 days ago

Just an insult

Unsworth at the time said Musk's offer was nothing but a PR stunt -- a claim he maintained during the trial -- and had suggested he "stick his submarine where it hurts."

In court testimony, Musk said the "pedo guy" tweet he shared with his 22 million followers was an off-the-cuff insult and did not mean he was accusing Unsworth -- a financial consultant who splits his time between Britain and Thailand -- of being a pedophile.

He apologized on Twitter for his outburst and again during his testimony.

He insisted during questioning that he was simply reacting to Unsworth's "unprovoked" comments and claimed that "pedo guy" was a term widely used in South Africa, where he grew up, and meant "creepy old man."

Musk's attorney Alex Spiro told jurors in his closing argument Friday that the case boils down to "an argument between two people."

"This was just an insult," Spiro said. "Plaintiff is taking one of those insults and putting it in the spotlight."

The attorney insisted that it was Unsworth who picked a fight and his client had simply pushed back with a tweet he later regretted.

"Elon Musk doesn't like that tweet, shareholders don't like the tweet, Elon Musk's mom doesn't like the tweet," Spiro said while underlining that nowhere was the word pedophile mentioned specifically.

READ MORE:

Well that didn't last long — Elon Musk is back on Twitter

Elon Musk, who garnered attention for quitting Twitter last week, is back on the social platform, with little explanation for the hiatus or the return
Motoring
1 month ago

Elon Musk says he is disconnecting from Twitter

Tesla chief Elon Musk fired off a tweet on Friday indicating that he is disconnecting from Twitter, perhaps in favor of popular news and discussion ...
Motoring
1 month ago

Elon Musk claims 'paedo' term used against diver not an insult

Tesla founder Elon Musk said in a court filing on Monday that he did not mean to accuse a British caver of paedophilia when he referred to him as ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Woman 'manhandled' by Tshwane metro cops at petrol station South Africa
  2. Sangoma killer Fritz Joubert was fired from police 'after too many deaths' South Africa
  3. FREE TO READ | Lotto winner wins fight to keep ex-lover from his money South Africa
  4. WATCH | The interior design of a Cape Town shack that has everyone talking South Africa
  5. Husband allegedly hacks off wife's arms in front of child, 2, in gruesome KZN ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X