Chile confirms finding human remains and debris from missing plane

Chile confirmed on Thursday that human remains and debris found by search ships are from a military plane reported missing with 38 people aboard, and the chances of finding survivors is "practically impossible."

"The condition of the plane wreckage that was found makes it practically impossible that there are survivors from this air accident," Air Force chief Arturo Merino told a news conference in the southern port of Punta Arenas.

Merino, flanked by Defense Minister Alberto Espina and other officials, confirmed reports that human remains had also been recovered from the sea.

"Along with the parts of the plane that have been found, human remains have been found that are most likely to be body parts of those travelling on the C-130," Merino said.

Search teams have been combing waters off the southern tip of South America for any sign of the C-130 Hercules transport aircraft, which disappeared late on Monday.

Thirty-eight people - 21 passengers and 17 crew - were on board the plane headed to the Eduardo Frei base across the Drake Passage in the Antarctic.