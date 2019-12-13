House panel approves Donald Trump charges, sets up impeachment vote

US lawmakers took the grave step on Friday of approving two charges against Donald Trump, setting up a full House of Representatives vote to impeach the president for abusing his powers and obstructing Congress.

Democrats and Republicans in the House Judiciary Committee voted along strict party lines, 23 to 17, appearing somber as they put Trump on track to become only the third US president ever to be impeached.

"Today is a solemn and sad day," committee chairman Jerry Nadler said after the votes, which were called with surprising speed following a caustic, 14-hour debate the previous day.

The historic votes approved two articles: one charges the president with abuse of power for conditioning military aid and a White House meeting on Ukraine launching investigations into Democrats; and obstruction of Congress for his blanket refusal to cooperate with any aspect of the inquiry.

The articles of impeachment will now be considered by the full House, which will vote next week on impeaching Trump.

"The House will act expeditiously," Nadler said in brief remarks.