World

#UKElection2019: The world reacts to Boris Johnson victory

13 December 2019 - 08:57 By Jessica Levitt
It's a massive victory for Boris Johnson in the UK elections.
It's a massive victory for Boris Johnson in the UK elections.
Image: REUTERS/Yves Herman

Boris Johnson will remain UK prime minister after his Conservative party secured a majority in the UK election.

The Guardian reports the Conservative party landed seats from the Labour party in the north and midlands.

This means the controversial Brexit deal can now be pushed through in parliament, reports CNN.

Sky News reports Johnson said at a private gathering at the party headquarters that “we have changed the political map of this country”.

Here's a snapshot of how the world reacted to the win.

MORE

Brexit? New referendum? What's at stake in UK vote

Britain votes on Thursday in a crucial general election that will determine whether the country leaves the European Union next month or sets out a ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Girl, 5, naked with hands tied, rescued with help of friend who had been ... South Africa
  2. Bus with passengers catches fire on N1 North in Johannesburg South Africa
  3. Dramatic scenes of chaos in parts of Gauteng after flooding South Africa
  4. Load-shedding called off, with power restored by 11pm: Eskom South Africa
  5. Wife, stepdaughter murdered – husband drives head-on into a truck South Africa

Latest Videos

16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
“Eskom insider sabotaged instrument”: Ramaphosa speaks on energy crisis
X