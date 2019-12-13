#UKElection2019: The world reacts to Boris Johnson victory
Boris Johnson will remain UK prime minister after his Conservative party secured a majority in the UK election.
The Guardian reports the Conservative party landed seats from the Labour party in the north and midlands.
This means the controversial Brexit deal can now be pushed through in parliament, reports CNN.
Sky News reports Johnson said at a private gathering at the party headquarters that “we have changed the political map of this country”.
Here's a snapshot of how the world reacted to the win.
How long before the lefties claim “Russian interference,” start having hissy fits on the street and screaming at the sky? #UKelection2019— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) December 12, 2019
the UK elections and the US 2016 elections#UKElection #UKelection2019 pic.twitter.com/bvCNCIJRR3— lawful good apparently (@ummmwhaaatt_) December 13, 2019
Leftists meltdown on Twitter after exit polls suggest Conservatives will win the #UKelection2019 Their self righteous indignation won't let them understand why the vast majority of people think they're stupidly out of touch. It's Australia's May election result all over again!— John Keily 🐑 (@JohnKeily1) December 12, 2019
I’m clinging to the hope that the exit polls are wrong, but if Tories get a majority, we’re headed for *deep disaster* - here, there, and everywhere.— Nitasha Kaul (@NitashaKaul) December 12, 2019
Because... 1/ #thread#UKelection2019 #GE2019 pic.twitter.com/MLJGZEnmTm
Wow. So people in England really don’t like hospitals or schools. Or poor people. Or Europe. Or humanity. Or compassion.— Dominik Diamond (@DominikDiamond) December 12, 2019
But they love the rich getting richer.
This world is a cold place these days.
Anyway roll on Scottish Independence!#UKelection2019 #exitpoll
Knocked on a door in Newport West today - elderly couple late70s/80s, went to vote Labour, missed their bus, walked all the way to the polling station - she said it was furthest she'd walked since she'd had her stroke but she had to vote. Made me want to cry tbh. #UKelection2019— Sol Gamsu (@SolGamsu) December 12, 2019