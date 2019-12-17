World

Barack Obama says women could solve many of the world's problems

17 December 2019 - 07:49 By Jessica levitt
Former US president Barack Obama has been vocal on gender equality.
Former US president Barack Obama has been vocal on gender equality.
Image: Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS

Former US president Barack Obama has again highlighted the need for change around female leaders, saying women aren't perfect, but are “indisputably better” than men.

BBC reported that he was speaking at a private leadership event in Singapore on Monday when he made the comments.

He told the audience that many of the world's problems had been caused by older men.

CBS reported Obama as saying that if women were in office, there would be “significant improvements across the board”.

The Mercury in Australia reported Obama as saying political leaders needed to remind themselves they were there to get a job done.

MORE

Greta Thunberg named Person of the Year by Time magazine

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who became the voice of conscience for a generation facing the climate change emergency, was named Wednesday as ...
Lifestyle
5 days ago

IN QUOTES | Racial segregation, lessons and equality: Michelle and Barack Obama at summit

Former US president and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama addressed audiences on Tuesday during the Obama Summit.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Obama mania in the most unlikely of places: Moneygall, Ireland

Who would've thought the former American president would be such a big deal in a tiny Irish village, asks Terry Bell
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Obamas share 2019 playlist, and the world is here for it

Former President Barack Obama has revealed his and former first lady Michelle Obama’s 2019 summer playlist.
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Most read

  1. ‘Stop blaming Zuma!’ News
  2. Air Zimbabwe's last jet grounded News
  3. SA photographer Shiraaz Mohamed 'escaped' from captivity in Syria: Gift of the ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Cash-in-transit van robbed by gunmen in Pretoria South Africa
  5. SA to ask UAE to give up the Guptas News

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X