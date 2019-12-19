Mixed reactions as US president Donald Trump is impeached

Donald Trump has become the third US president to be impeached, after a day-long debate by the House of Representatives on Wednesday. He is being charged with abuse of power and obstruction of congress.

This means Trump will now face trial in the Senate to decide whether he remains in office, reports BBC.

The White House released a letter written by Trump to House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi, in which he accused the Democrats of abusing power and said the charges were baseless.

In a tweet perceived to be about his impeachment, Trump said it was an assault on America.

In another, he implied that the Democrats were after power and he was being targeted for “being in the way”.