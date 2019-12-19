Mixed reactions as US president Donald Trump is impeached
Donald Trump has become the third US president to be impeached, after a day-long debate by the House of Representatives on Wednesday. He is being charged with abuse of power and obstruction of congress.
This means Trump will now face trial in the Senate to decide whether he remains in office, reports BBC.
The White House released a letter written by Trump to House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi, in which he accused the Democrats of abusing power and said the charges were baseless.
In a tweet perceived to be about his impeachment, Trump said it was an assault on America.
In another, he implied that the Democrats were after power and he was being targeted for “being in the way”.
SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019
Soon after news of the impeachment broke, the president quickly topped Twitter's trends list as millions weighed in. Here's a glimpse into what they had to say:
Scenes from USIU after Trump's impeachment pic.twitter.com/cwIaBrormu— Droid (@droid254) December 19, 2019
Donald Trump Impeached. That’s American for Nothing Will Change pic.twitter.com/zEwt4RWpjR— Mallow News (@MallowNews) December 19, 2019
After 3 years, Democrats have officially #Impeached Donald Trumps. But like now I’m confused, what did they gain? Cause he can still run in 2020 & stay pres.— Mostafa Saad (@themostafasaad) December 19, 2019
Would be poetic if the senate miraculously votes him out of office, similar to how he was miraculously voted into office. pic.twitter.com/dlZxKml7ni
Trump pretending to be mad, knowing damn well he’s gonna get re-elected #Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/Ew5R6CxRZB— favmonsta (@favmonsta1) December 19, 2019
Wouldn't you like the President of Ukraine to show up at the Senate Hearing and testify against Trump?— BOOKS OUR PASSION (@rubydiana) December 19, 2019
The US should extend that invitation. pic.twitter.com/qZOigEugo0