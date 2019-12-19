World

Teenager staged kidnapping 'to escape over-protective mom'

19 December 2019 - 06:40 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The teenager was found the same day she went missing.
The “kidnapping” of 16-year-old Karol Sanchez was a hoax staged by her and two men for her to escape her “overprotective mother”.

The teen was “abducted” in New York City on Monday evening while taking a stroll with her mother, The New York Times reported.

By Tuesday, the video of her kidnapping had spread across social media platforms, as well as Amber Alert, an emergency alert system which informs the public of child-abduction incidents.

The black-and-white video shows two women taking a walk before two men, believed to be in their 20s, get out of a car and drag one of the females inside. A New York Police department official, who spoke to CNN, said the teenager's mother was pushed to the ground during the incident, but was unharmed.

The teenager was found the same day, when she visited the address she and her mother were going to before the incident.

She was taking in for questioning and admitted the “abduction” was a hoax.

NYPD 40th precinct shared the news on Twitter and thanked those who helped look for Sanchez.

