Man gives up first-class seat so elderly woman can experience flying in luxury for first time

20 December 2019 - 07:09 By Unathi Nkanjeni
After giving Violet his seat, Jack sat in the row of seats next to the economy class toilets.
Image: Facebook via Leah Amy.

An 88-year-old woman's dream of flying in style came true when a man traded his first-class seat with her for one next to the toilet on a Virgin Atlantic flight.

According to a New Zealand Herald report, a woman named Violet was travelling from New York to London to see her daughter. She was booked into economy class, while a man named Jack was flying first class.

However, when they boarded the plane, Jack found Violet and swapped seats with her so she could experience the comforts of first class.

Telling the full story on Facebook, Virgin Atlantic flight attendant Leah Amy said the story of Jack and Violet was a first and the best incident she'd seen on the airline.

“Of the hundreds of flights I’ve operated, I’ve had the pleasure of looking after footballers, supermodels and some Hollywood movie stars, but let me tell you about my two favourite passengers ever!

“Jack and his family purchased seats in our upper-class cabin for a flight home from New York, but when he got on board, Jack went and found Violet in economy and swapped seats with her.

“He then sat on the row of seats directly next to the economy toilets and never made a peep or asked for anything the rest of the flight,” said Amy.

She said Violet, a former nurse, told her she hadn't been able to travel for a while because of a knee replacement and implied that it would be her dream to sit at the front of the plane.

“Her dream has always been to sit at the front, and Jack made that come true.”

Amy said she took pictures of Violet after she said her daughter wouldn't believe her and asked for a selfie to prove it.

“You should of (sic) seen her face when I tucked her in her bed after supper.”

Of the hundreds of flights I’ve operated, I’ve had the pleasure of looking after footballers, supermodels and some...

Posted by Leah Amy on Tuesday, December 10, 2019

