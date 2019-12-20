Man gives up first-class seat so elderly woman can experience flying in luxury for first time

An 88-year-old woman's dream of flying in style came true when a man traded his first-class seat with her for one next to the toilet on a Virgin Atlantic flight.

According to a New Zealand Herald report, a woman named Violet was travelling from New York to London to see her daughter. She was booked into economy class, while a man named Jack was flying first class.

However, when they boarded the plane, Jack found Violet and swapped seats with her so she could experience the comforts of first class.

Telling the full story on Facebook, Virgin Atlantic flight attendant Leah Amy said the story of Jack and Violet was a first and the best incident she'd seen on the airline.

“Of the hundreds of flights I’ve operated, I’ve had the pleasure of looking after footballers, supermodels and some Hollywood movie stars, but let me tell you about my two favourite passengers ever!