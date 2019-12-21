Watch | Six injured as giant cruise ships collide off Mexican coast

Six people were injured on Friday when two enormous cruise ships operated by US-based Carnival collided off Mexico's Caribbean coast, the company said.

"Oh my God!" a man can be heard saying in a dramatic video of the Carnival Glory crashing into the Carnival Legend as it docked at the popular island resort of Cozumel.

"Someone could have died!" he said.

Videos posted online show the 290-meter (952-foot) Glory slowly arcing through the azure water off Cozumel toward the 294-meter (963-foot) Legend, then making impact with a loud boom.

The Legend's massive bow then scraped along the back of the Glory, leaving the tip of the other ship's stern a mangled jumble of wreckage.