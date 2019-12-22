World

Defective soda machine kills two McDonald's workers in Peru

22 December 2019 - 15:42 By afp
A defective soda vending machine killed two McDonald's cleaners in Peru. File photo.
A defective soda vending machine killed two McDonald's cleaners in Peru. File photo.
Image: www.123rf.com/Mirko Vitali

A defective soda vending machine was responsible for the deaths of two McDonald's cleaners in Peru, the GM for the Lima franchise told a local news station on Saturday night.

Carlos Campos, 19, and Alexandra Porrasa, 18, died late on December 15 as they cleaned the fast food restaurant in Lima's Pueblo Libre district.

Police had said last Monday that the two had been electrocuted.

Since the deaths, the chain has closed its 29 stores throughout the country, while the police and the prosecution investigate.

“Twenty-four hours before (the accident) it was already known that the machine had problems (...)," Jose Carlos Andrade, the general director of Arcos Dorados, the owner of the McDonald's franchise in Peru, told television channel N.

“This has hit us all very hard and we are working hard to review all our processes, all our protocols, to ensure such a thing does not happen again,” he told the local station.

The company confirmed the soda machine would not be used in future.

The deaths prompted Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra to announce a bill to strengthen job security, as demonstrators rallied peacefully on Saturday against labour abuses for the second time in a week.

MORE

WATCH | People thrown from fairground ride when safety bar opens

This is the moment people were thrown from a fairground ride and slammed into the floor when a safety bar opened
News
2 weeks ago

Unsafe toys that made the Christmas naughty list this year

Advocacy groups alert parents to dangerous playthings
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Child killed by ice sculpture at Luxembourg Xmas market

A young child was killed by a falling ice sculpture at Luxembourg city's Christmas market, police said.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'State capture' kingpins going down: Bling king exposed News
  2. WATCH | Dashcam footage of attempted Durban hijacking goes viral South Africa
  3. 10 years in solitary confinement: shock findings from SA's tightest prison South Africa
  4. Parliament’s retiring serjeant-at-arms tells of hell at hands of EFF News
  5. Cape Town has been robbed of a peacemaker, pastor tells Staggie mourners in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X