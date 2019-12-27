World

Dad's funny airport signs and costumes go viral

27 December 2019 - 06:40 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Courtney's dad Doug surprises her at the airport with one of his hilarious welcome home signs.
Image: Courtney Payne via Twitter.

A US dad has gone viral for his hilarious signs and costumes he wears each time he goes to pick up his daughter from the airport.

Doug Payne shows up at the airport in Kansas City, Missouri, dressed in a hilarious costume or holding a funny sign.

His daughter, Courtney Payne, shared the pictures on Twitter recently and her post went viral. Her tweet garnered more than 60,000 likes in just a few days.

In one of the pictures, Doug can be seen dressed up as an elf, holding a sign with her name on the “naughty list”.

In another, Doug wore a black suit, holding a sign saying, “KC welcomes Miranda Lambert”.

Courtney told the Insider that her dad has been greeting her at the airport with hilarious signs for years now.

“He's just always been a prankster.

“It still embarrasses me, but not as much as it did when I was 14.”

