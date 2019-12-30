World

Armed worshippers kill gunman who shot two during Texas church service

30 December 2019 - 06:25 By AFP
Armed churchgoers killed a gunman in a Texas church.
Armed churchgoers killed a gunman in a Texas church.
Image: 123RF/Charnsit Ramyarupa

Worshippers in the US state of Texas shot dead a gunman who opened fire during a Sunday service, ending an attack that killed one parishioner and wounded another, police said.

The latest US shooting at a house of worship took place in the suburban Fort Worth community of White Settlement on Sunday morning when the gunman entered West Freeway Church of Christ, officials said.

"A couple of members of the church returned fire, striking the suspect who died at the scene," White Settlement Police Chief J.P. Bevering told reporters.

He praised the "heroic actions of those parishioners" for ending the threat, although he said one of the suspect's victims died at a local hospital and a second has life-threatening injuries.

The FBI said it was working to find a motive for the attack.

"Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement.

"Our hearts go out to the victims and families of those killed in the evil act of violence that occurred at the West Freeway Church of Christ," he added.

Guns kill about 36,000 people a year in the United States -- one of the most heavily armed countries in the world -- through suicides, homicides, police-involved shootings and accidents.

The country has lived through a sharp rise in mass shootings in recent years, alarming the public and triggering new debate on how to control this epidemic of violence.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he will only bring a gun bill to the floor if it has presidential backing, but President Donald Trump has given no clear preference.

In November 2017 a gunman shot dead 26 worshippers during a service at a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, outside San Antonio.

Almost a year later, in October 2018, an anti-Semitic shooter killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

MORE:

Gunman at US military base showed mass shooting videos at party: report

The Saudi military student who carried out a deadly shooting spree at a US naval base showed videos of mass shootings at a dinner party the night ...
News
3 weeks ago

'Execution-style' killings send chilling message to legal fraternity

The execution-style killings of lawyers are designed to stall cases, create fear and send a message to the legal fraternity not to pursue specific ...
News
3 weeks ago

Two killed in California school shooting, teen in custody

A teenage boy gunned down fellow students at a California high school on his 16th birthday Thursday, killing two and wounding another three before ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Nic Dlamini has surgery on arm broken by Table Mountain National Park rangers South Africa
  2. ‘ANC has deserted Zuma’ News
  3. Foreign tourists attacked in SA holiday home South Africa
  4. Vicki Momberg released from jail as she qualified for prison remission: ... South Africa
  5. Man shot in car outside Durban mall South Africa

Latest Videos

Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
''It's now time to stop'': SA gender-based violence stats alarming in 2019
X