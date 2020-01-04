Military reservists called up as thousands flee Australian fires

Up to 3,000 military reservists were called up to tackle Australia's relentless bushfire crisis on Saturday, as tens of thousands of residents fled their homes amid catastrophic conditions.

Temperatures soared above 40 °C and gale-force winds fanned hundreds of fires, many of which are already burning out of control across the country.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the largest military call-up in living memory to assist thousands of volunteer firefighters who have been battling blazes for months on end.

“Today's decision puts more boots on the ground, puts more planes in the sky, puts more ships at sea,” said Morrison, who made the announcement after being pilloried for his response to the deadly disaster.

A state of emergency has been declared across much of Australia's heavily populated southeast and more than 100,000 people have been told to leave their homes across three states.

Thousands heeded that call Friday, abandoning summer holidays and piling into cars that clogged the highways linking southeastern coastal towns with the relative safety of Sydney or larger towns.

“In relation to the (worst-case scenario) projections we had this morning, unfortunately they are coming to fruition,” New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.

New South Wales Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons added that “strong winds and hot temperatures” were expected to continue into the evening.

Several emergency warnings were issued Saturday, including one blaze southwest of Sydney that is feared could reach the city's outskirts.

Sydney recorded its highest-ever temperature of 48.1 °C in the western suburb of Penrith, and the nation's capital Canberra hit 42.9 °C, also an record, a Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson said.

Temperatures in both cities could rise further, he added.

Since late September, more than 20 people have died, more than 1,500 homes have been damaged and an area roughly twice the size of Belgium or Hawaii has burnt.

The latest fatalities came on Kangaroo Island — a tourist haven off the coast southwest of Adelaide — when two people were trapped in a car overrun by flames.

Fires there have “taken out much of the Flinders-Chase National Park”, according to South Australia premier Steven Marshall.