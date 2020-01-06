In #MeToo landmark moment, Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York court for rape trial

Harvey Weinstein arrived at a Manhattan court on Monday for the start of his landmark trial on charges of rape, allegations that helped fuel the #MeToo movement and a reckoning for powerful men accused of sexual misconduct.

Once one of Hollywood’s most powerful producers, Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women in New York. He faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.

Weinstein hobbled into court leaning on a walker, dressed in a black suit, with a member of his team holding his arm. Lead defence counsel Donna Rotunno followed close behind.

Outside the courthouse, the Silence Breakers, a group of Weinstein accusers including actresses Rosanna Arquette and Rose McGowan, held a press conference, demanding the former producer be held accountable.

"As we stand here at the beginning of a new year and a new decade, time's up on sexual harassment in all workplaces," said Arquette. "And time's up on the pervasive culture of silence that has enabled abusers like Weinstein."

Weinstein did not engage with the accusers who shouted at him outside court. McGowan was dismissive of Weinstein's feeble appearance. "I think he's taken some good acting tips."

More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct dating back decades.

Those accusations helped fuel the #MeToo movement, in which hundreds of women have publicly accused powerful men in business, politics, the news media and entertainment of sexual harassment or assault.

Weinstein has denied the allegations, saying any sexual encounters he had were consensual.