Trump, Iran and rising tensions: The world reacts to #IranAttack
As tensions continue to escalate between the US and Iran, many have taken to Twitter to express their views on the situation.
Iran's most powerful commander Maj-Gen Qassem Suleimani, was killed during a drone attack in Iraq last week. US president Donald Trump said he ordered the attack to “stop a war” not to “start a war.”
Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Hosseini Khamenei, said that “harsh retaliation is waiting” and ordered a three-day mourning period for Suleimani, who was a much-loved figure in Iran.
Trump's decision not only caught many by surprise, but has received international condemnation, reports The Washington Post.
Al Jazeera reports that insiders close to Trump did not expect the decision, which has also been lambasted by many in his inner circle.
The escalating tensions have resulted in fears for many Americans as Iran prepares to hit back.
Here's a look at how some have reacted to the news across the world.
Trump is starting war against Iran to improve his chances of re-election. He is following in the footsteps of GOP presidents like Bush who attacked Iraq and Afghanistan. This man used to lambast Obama every time, very unstable guy.#Iranattack pic.twitter.com/rjqQA89rfJ— JOE (@josagana) January 5, 2020
Here is a thought: REMOVE that man from office BEFORE he commits another "impeachable" offense and gets us all killed. (A voice crying out in the wilderness aka the world.) #Iranattack #POTUS pic.twitter.com/QH0VG7h955— Sandra L. Henriksen (@REBORNFromAbove) January 5, 2020
Not learning from the past
In Vietnam
And Afghanistan
US think having trillion dollars ammunition and the war is won only way to win.
While US interest in Islam!c countries
is only for crude oil pic.twitter.com/tZEm2dVeyM
War never solves any misunderstanding.. #Iranattack pic.twitter.com/33foIV4XPk— PRO WILLIAMS (@Pro_Williamz) January 5, 2020
Trump: pic.twitter.com/Ze4g35Gz1v
The United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, on January 3 2020 in an air strike at Baghdad airport, the Pentagon and Iran said. His death marks a new escalation between the US and Tehran.