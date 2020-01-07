World

Fatal stampede in Iran at funeral for a slain commander

07 January 2020 - 11:58 By Babak Dehghanpisheh
Iranian people attend a funeral procession and burial for Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, at his hometown in Kerman, Iran, on January 7 2020.
Image: Mehdi Bolourian/Fars News Agency/WANA via REUTERS

A number of people were killed in Iran on Tuesday in a stampede during the funeral for a top military commander who was killed in a US drone strike last week, Iran's official English-language news channel Press TV reported on Twitter.

The report did not give a precise death toll from the stampede, which occurred in the southeastern city of Kerman where commander Qassem Soleimani's funeral ceremony drew tens of thousands of people on to the streets.

- Reuters

