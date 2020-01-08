World

Iran vs USA: Five must-read stories on the attacks & escalating battle

08 January 2020 - 08:06 By Jessica Levitt
Top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US strike on Baghdad's international airport on January 3, 2020, Iraq's powerful Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force has said, in a dramatic escalation of tensions between Washington and Tehran.
Image: KHAMENEI.IR / AFP

Two airbases housing US troops in Iraq were targeted in the early hours of Wednesday morning, apparently a move by Iran in retaliation to the death of its top commander, Qasem Soleimani, under the orders of US president Donald Trump.

Fears of war between the two countries have skyrocketed after Trump ordered Soleimani be targeted.

The move has seen Iranian officials promise revenge and days of mass mourning in Tehran.

Trump, meanwhile, doesn't seem too perturbed by Iran's latest move, tweeting that the US has a more powerful military.

Air strikes in Baghdad

US embassy in Baghdad evacuated as protesters denounce US air strikes

The US ambassador to Iraq and other staff were evacuated from their embassy in Baghdad for their safety on Tuesday, Iraqi officials said, as ...
News
1 week ago

Soleimani killed

US says it killed top Iranian commander Soleimani in air strike

The US killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle ...
News
5 days ago

Iran in mourning

Thousands gather in Baghdad to mourn Soleimani, others killed in US air strike

Thousands of mourners gathered in Baghdad on Saturday ahead of a funeral procession for Iran's slain military commander Qassem Soleimani, Iraqi ...
News
3 days ago

Oil price fears

Oil price up as fears of war in the Middle East mount

It was 33 minutes to midnight (South African time) on January 2 when the new decade produced its first rumours of war.
News
3 days ago

Trump has a list of targets

Trump says US targeting 52 sites in Iran as tension mounts

President Donald Trump warned Saturday that the US is targeting 52 sites in Iran and will hit them "very fast and very hard" if the Islamic republic ...
News
2 days ago

X