Iran vs USA: Five must-read stories on the attacks & escalating battle

Two airbases housing US troops in Iraq were targeted in the early hours of Wednesday morning, apparently a move by Iran in retaliation to the death of its top commander, Qasem Soleimani, under the orders of US president Donald Trump.

Fears of war between the two countries have skyrocketed after Trump ordered Soleimani be targeted.

The move has seen Iranian officials promise revenge and days of mass mourning in Tehran.

Trump, meanwhile, doesn't seem too perturbed by Iran's latest move, tweeting that the US has a more powerful military.