WATCH | Australia's devastating bushfires: what we know so far

08 January 2020 - 07:00 By Deepa Kesa

Australia has a dry season every year that usually results in forest fires but the current bush blaze that started at the end of 2019 has escalated to a national crisis.

The fire has spread across all six of Australia’s states, killing 25 people so far and engulfing entire towns in flames. More than 1,300 homes have been destroyed, leaving many people with nothing but memories. 

The blaze has stretched out to reach over 5.9-million hectares - nearly seven times more than the area burnt during the 2019 Amazon forest fires.

Australia's wildlife has been severely affected by the fire, which is believed to have killed nearly half a billion animals.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison pledged Aus$2bn (nearly R20bn) of taxpayer money for a national recovery fund.

