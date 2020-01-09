93-year-old shoots apartment manager after flooding
09 January 2020 - 12:02
A 93-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly shooting an apartment complex manager in both legs in Las Vegas.
CNN reports that Robert Thomas was angry as his Vegas apartment was flooded and blamed staff.
Daily Mail said Thomas armed himself with a handgun and shot the maintenance manager in both legs.
Time reports police arrived on the scene and arrested Thomas on charges of kidnapping, attempted murder and weapon charges.
The victim was taken to hospital and released the next day.
Local police released footage of the shooting.