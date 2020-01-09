World

93-year-old shoots apartment manager after flooding

09 January 2020 - 12:02 By Jessica Levitt
The man shot the manager twice.
The man shot the manager twice.
Image: YouTube/Las Vegas Police Department

A 93-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly shooting an apartment complex manager in both legs in Las Vegas.

CNN reports that Robert Thomas was angry as his Vegas apartment was flooded and blamed staff.

Daily Mail said Thomas armed himself with a handgun and shot the maintenance manager in both legs.

Time reports police arrived on the scene and arrested Thomas on charges of kidnapping, attempted murder and weapon charges.

The victim was taken to hospital and released the next day.

Local police released footage of the shooting.

MORE

Where were cops during New Year's Eve shootings?

The vantage point used by a rogue gunman to spray bullets into 18,000 New Year's Eve revellers in Johannesburg was reportedly meant to be guarded by ...
News
4 days ago

WATCH | 'I felt like I was going to die': Melville shooting victims speak out

Victims of the deadly Melville drive-by speak out.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Brace for more stage 6 load-shedding as Eskom breakdowns rise South Africa
  2. One of SA's top matriculants moved out of home, lived alone to prepare for ... South Africa
  3. ‘After I lost my father, I worked harder to achieve my dreams’: Matric top ... South Africa
  4. Full marks for two of SA's most expensive schools South Africa
  5. IEB 2019 matric results are out: check yours now South Africa

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe plunges towards hunger crisis
Australia's relentless bushfires: What we know so far
X