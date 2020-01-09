Iraq set for conflict, even if US and Iran de-escalate

That hinted at a common desire to contain the fallout, but analysts say it would not be enough to spare Iraq.

"Both sides are so mobilised in Iraq, which has become such symbolic terrain for hitting out at the other," said Erica Gaston of the New America Foundation.

Indeed, US troops and even the embassy in Baghdad had been hit by more than a dozen rocket attacks in recent months, which have killed one Iraqi soldier and an American contractor.

The attacks went unclaimed but the US blamed hardline elements of the Hashed al-Shaabi, an Iraqi military network incorporated into the state but linked to Tehran.

The strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani outside Baghdad international airport on Friday also killed his top Iraqi aid and Hashed deputy chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

'Who is the mediator?'

Just because the US and Iran have struck each other directly does not mean the Hashed would now sit on the sidelines, said Gaston.

"The Hashed is closer to the tip of the spear," she said.

"There isn't perfect command-and-control in the Hashed, which includes a lot of angry militiamen willing to take revenge on the US," she added.

Bolstered by Iran's attack, the Hashed said on Wednesday it would take its own steps avenge Muhandis's death.

"That is a promise," vowed leading member Qais al-Khazali.