World

Pakistan mosque blast kills at least 13

10 January 2020 - 18:04 By Gul Yousafzai
Security officials gather at a mosque after a bomb blast in Quetta, in southwestern Pakistan, on January 10 2020.
Security officials gather at a mosque after a bomb blast in Quetta, in southwestern Pakistan, on January 10 2020.
Image: BANARAS KHAN / AFP

A blast at a mosque in Quetta in southwestern Pakistan on Friday killed at least 13 people, including a senior police officer, and injured 20 others, police said.

Police said an improvised explosive device had been planted at the mosque inside a seminary in the city, the capital of Balochistan province, which borders Afghanistan and Iran.

It exploded during evening prayers on Friday, the second bombing in Quetta this week.

"So far, 13 bodies and 20 injured have been brought here," Dr Wasim Baig, spokesman for a local hospital told Reuters, adding that many of the injured were in serious condition.

A senior police officer, Haji Amanullah, was among the dead. His son was killed by unknown persons last month.

A spokesman for Pakistan military said paramilitary troops were conducting a search operation around the site.

Mineral- and gas-rich Balochistan is at the centre of the $60bn (R850bn) China Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is part of China’s Belt and Road infrastructure project.

Violence in Balochistan has fuelled concerns about the security of projects such as a planned energy link from western China to Pakistan's southern port of Gwadar.

- Reuters

MORE

At least 74 killed in Pakistan train fire

At least 74 people were killed and dozens injured after cooking gas cylinders exploded on a train packed with pilgrims in Pakistan on Thursday, some ...
News
2 months ago

Four killed in blast at Pakistan mosque

A blast at a mosque in southwest Pakistan killed four people on Friday and wounded more than 20, police said, adding the death toll could rise.
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. We’re leaving SA, say holidaymakers after rock attack South Africa
  2. SA Air Force plane crash lands and catches fire in DRC - 67 people safe South Africa
  3. Full marks for two of SA's most expensive schools South Africa
  4. One of SA's top matriculants moved out of home, lived alone to prepare for ... South Africa
  5. R1m reward offered after cash van bombing in Gauteng South Africa

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X