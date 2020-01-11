World

China launches gigantic telescope in hunt for life beyond earth

11 January 2020 - 12:08 By Brenda Goh and Luoyan Liu
The project has also obtained some valuable scientific data over that time and is expected to help lead to some breakthroughs in areas such as low-frequency gravitational wave detection and interstellar molecules in the next three to five years, Xinhua said.
The project has also obtained some valuable scientific data over that time and is expected to help lead to some breakthroughs in areas such as low-frequency gravitational wave detection and interstellar molecules in the next three to five years, Xinhua said.
Image: Supplied

China on Saturday officially opened operations of the world's largest radio telescope, which it will use for space research and help in the hunt for extraterrestrial life, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope, or FAST, is the size of 30 football fields and has been hewed out of a mountain in the southwestern province of Guizhou. It is also known by the name "Sky Eye" in China.

Xinhua reported that the telescope had received national approval to start operations. It finished construction in 2016 and has been undergoing debugging and tests in the years since.

FAST's Chief Engineer Jiang Peng told Xinhua that the telescope's trial operations had so far been reliable and stable, and that its sensitivity was more than 2.5 times that of the world's second-largest telescope.

The project has also obtained some valuable scientific data over that time and is expected to help lead to some breakthroughs in areas such as low-frequency gravitational wave detection and interstellar molecules in the next three to five years, Xinhua said.

Advancing China's space programme is a priority for Beijing, and the country has set a target to catch up with Russia and the United States and become a major space power by 2030.

Beijing plans to launch construction of its own manned space station next year.

READ MORE:

Boeing and Porsche partner to develop flying car

Porsche and Boeing have announced that they've officially teamed up to explore the development of premium flying cars designed for urban environments
Motoring
3 months ago

What exactly is the future of the motor technician?

A skill that required hands-on expertise is now seeing technology throwing a proverbial spanner into the works
Motoring
3 months ago

Watch this space: exciting projects in the works by SA's space programme

African governments, including South Africa's, are investing in elaborate space programmes, and some interesting results are beginning to emerge
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Most read

  1. We’re leaving SA, say holidaymakers after rock attack South Africa
  2. SA Air Force plane crash lands and catches fire in DRC - 67 people safe South Africa
  3. Man in two pairs of trousers hid six cellphones at OR Tambo International South Africa
  4. 'You are better off dead' - musician Chicco Twala shouts at son suspected of ... South Africa
  5. Teen accused of murder, rape, assault boasts about 'jail life' on Facebook South Africa

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X