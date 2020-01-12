World

Libya's GNA accepts ceasefire after rival Haftar: statement

12 January 2020 - 11:00 By afp
General Khalifa Haftar, commander in the Libyan National Army (LNA). File Photo.
General Khalifa Haftar, commander in the Libyan National Army (LNA). File Photo.
Image: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) agreed on Sunday to a ceasefire urged by Moscow and Ankara, several hours after rival strongman Khalifa Haftar announced a cessation of hostilities.

The head of the GNA, Fayez al-Sarraj, announced in a statement "a ceasefire from (Sunday) January 12 at midnight (2200 GMT)", underlining however the "legitimate right" of GNA forces to "respond to any attack or aggression that may come from the other camp".

Sarraj said the ceasefire had been accepted in response to a call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, who have emerged as key players in the Libyan arena.

Late Saturday, forces of the eastern Libya-based Haftar announced a ceasefire starting Sunday at midnight in his months-long battle to take the capital Tripoli from the UN-recognised GNA, but warned of a "severe" response to any violation by the "opposing camp".

Erdogan and Putin had called for a ceasefire at a meeting on Wednesday in Istanbul, and Turkey on Saturday asked Russia to convince Haftar to respect it. Haftar had initially vowed to fight on.

Frontline clashes ebb and flow as Libya's war hits impasse

On the outskirts of Tripoli, days of silence are broken by bursts of heavy artillery fire. Fighters camped out for weeks in abandoned houses watch ...
News
2 months ago

Europe and North Africa have launched a diplomatic offensive to try to prevent Libya, with the increased involvement of international players in its conflict, from turning into a "second Syria".

Artillery fire was heard a little after midnight from the centre of Tripoli, seat of the GNA, before quiet settled over the southern Tripoli suburb where pro-GNA forces have been resisting Haftar's offensive launched April 4, 2019.

Ankara deployed military support to the GNA in January, while Russia, despite denials, is strongly suspected of supporting pro-Haftar forces, which are also backed by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

The North African state has seen an escalation of the turmoil that erupted after a NATO-backed uprising killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011.

Most read

  1. Teen accused of murder, rape, assault boasts about 'jail life' on Facebook South Africa
  2. We’re leaving SA, say holidaymakers after rock attack South Africa
  3. SA Air Force plane crash lands and catches fire in DRC - 67 people safe South Africa
  4. 'You are better off dead' - musician Chicco Twala shouts at son suspected of ... South Africa
  5. Man in two pairs of trousers hid six cellphones at OR Tambo International South Africa

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X