Facebook refuses to restrict political adverts, users threaten to boycott via #DeleteFacebook

13 January 2020 - 06:43 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Image: REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/File Photo

As the US prepares for its presidential election in November, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has again come under fire as scores express frustration with the site for its refusal to restrict political adverts, The Guardian reports.

In its response, as reported by The Guardian, Facebook said “people should be able to hear from those who wish to lead them warts and all, and that what they say should be scrutinised and debated in public”.

According to The New York Times, questions have been raised about the amount of power the company has when it comes to the regulation of its content, its accuracy and truthfulness.

While many have criticised Facebook's refusal to restrict or police political content, Tim Murtaugh, of US president Donald Trump's campaign, sees no fault in it.

“Our ads are always accurate, so it's good that Facebook won't limit political messages because it encourages more Americans to be involved in the process.” 

Criticising Google and Twitter, which have taken steps to ensure political adverts are restricted on their platforms to curb the spread of misinformation, Murtaugh said this will lead to “voter suppression”.

Calls to #DeleteFacebook gained momentum as users expressed concerns about the company's stance. Here's a glimpse of the responses:

