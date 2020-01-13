World

Queen agrees to 'period of transition' for Harry and Meghan

13 January 2020 - 20:18 By AFP
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II says the royal family are "entirely supportive" of Harry and Meghan's decision to be more independent.
Image: REUTERS/Simon Dawson/Pool

Queen Elizabeth II on Monday said Prince Harry and his wife Meghan would be allowed to split their time between the UK and Canada while their future is finalised.

The couple said last week they wanted to step back from the royal frontline, catching the family off guard and forcing the monarch to convene crisis talks about the pair's future roles.

The 93-year-old queen, her son and heir Prince Charles, and his two sons princes William and Harry began a family summit at her private Sandringham estate in Norfolk, eastern England, on Monday.

She called the discussions "very constructive" and said she and her family were "entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family".

