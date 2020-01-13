World

WATCH | Man reanimates Disney's 'Sleeping Beauty' to propose to high-school sweetheart

13 January 2020 - 06:15 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Arranging the proposal took six months.
Image: 123RF/perhapzzz

A video of filmmaker Lee Loechler proposing to his high-school sweetheart, Sthuthi David, during a fake screening of “Sleeping Beauty” has gone viral.

The proposal took Loechler six months to put together, reports CNN. He rented a movie theatre for the screening.

He told Insider that he initially gave the idea to a friend, but it did not work for him.

“He didn't think it was right for him, so I filed it away for later use.”

Asked what sparked that idea, Loechler said he didn't know, but said it played into him being a filmmaker.

As the movie plays, David is visibly confused, but goes with it until Loechler gets on his knees to ask for her hand in marriage. “It's not every day you get to propose to your high-school sweetheart. So I just wanna take my time, savour this moment.”

A surprised David says: “Oh my God, these poor people,” before she realises they are not strangers.

WATCH | Doughnuts & bikers- Durban couple's unique proposal goes viral

The video has garnered over 55,000 views on Facebook.
