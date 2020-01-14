Canada yet to decide if it will pay Harry and Meghan security costs

The Canadian government has yet to decide whether it will assume the security costs associated with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to split their time between Canada and Britain, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday.

“I think that is part of the reflection that ... needs to be had, and there are discussions going on,” Trudeau said in an interview with Canadian television channel Global.

“We're not entirely sure what the final decisions will be, where the dispositions are and those are decisions for them,” he said.

Harry and Meghan caught the world off guard last week when they announced their intention to step back from frontline royal duties.

According to Trudeau, Canadians are “very supportive” of having the royal couple live in Canada, but there are still “lots of discussions to have.”

“We haven't spent any time thinking about this issue,” said Canadian finance minister Bill Morneau, who was interviewed earlier Monday about British press reports that Trudeau had assured Queen Elizabeth II that Canada would cover security costs for Harry and Meghan.