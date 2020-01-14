World

Macron says he 'hopes to convince' Trump to keep US forces in Africa

14 January 2020 - 13:29 By AFP
French President Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron
Image: Michel Euler/Pool via REUTERS

French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that he “hopes to convince” his US counterpart Donald Trump to keep American troops in Africa, after a top general said the Pentagon was weighing a troop reduction.

“If the Americans decided to leave Africa, this would be very bad news for us,” Macron said after a summit meeting with leaders of five Sahel nations fighting a mounting Islamist insurgency.

“I hope to convince President Trump that the fight against terrorism is playing out in this region as well,” he said.

READ MORE

Trump considering visit to India next month

US President Donald Trump is considering visiting India next month, for what would be his first visit to the world's largest democracy since he took ...
News
4 hours ago

Aaron Motsoaledi criticises Donald Trump: 'He is bullying all the nations'

Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has criticised US President Donald Trump
Politics
4 days ago

Trump warns Iran not to kill protesters, door still open to talks

US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Sunday against killing protesters who have risen up over the regime's downing of a civilian airliner as his ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Gautrain could charge civil servant over R70k for car abandoned at station News
  2. Massive black mamba removed from KZN factory South Africa
  3. Minister orders criminal charges after state burials cost taxpayers millions News
  4. WATCH | BMWs, swords, fists and shirtless men in Kyalami estate brawl South Africa
  5. Teen accused of murder, rape, assault boasts about 'jail life' on Facebook South Africa

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X