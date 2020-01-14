Macron says he 'hopes to convince' Trump to keep US forces in Africa
14 January 2020 - 13:29
French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that he “hopes to convince” his US counterpart Donald Trump to keep American troops in Africa, after a top general said the Pentagon was weighing a troop reduction.
“If the Americans decided to leave Africa, this would be very bad news for us,” Macron said after a summit meeting with leaders of five Sahel nations fighting a mounting Islamist insurgency.
“I hope to convince President Trump that the fight against terrorism is playing out in this region as well,” he said.