Can a woman win US presidency? Sanders, Warren take on controversy

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders disagreed in a Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday over whether he once told her a woman could not win the US presidency in 2020, underlining an emerging rift between the progressive allies as the first voting nears.

After days of tensions between the fellow US senators, friends and liberal standard-bearers, who agreed early in the campaign not to attack each other, Sanders emphatically denied he ever made the remark, saying it was “incomprehensible” he could have said such a thing in a private 2018 meeting with her.

Warren confirmed the comment and said she disagreed with Sanders, but quickly pivoted to the broader question of whether a woman could be elected president.

“Bernie is my friend and I am not here to try to fight with Bernie. But look, this question about whether or not a woman can be president has been raised and it’s time for us to attack it head-on,” Warren said.