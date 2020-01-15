World

India grants asylum to neighbouring minorities - but not to Muslims 'who are not persecuted'

15 January 2020 - 11:20 By Busang Senne
India's Citizenship Amendment Bill excludes 200-million Muslims from special treatment when it comes to asylum in that country.
India's Citizenship Amendment Bill excludes 200-million Muslims from special treatment when it comes to asylum in that country.
Image: Mayank Makhija/NurPhoto via Getty Images

India’s parliament has passed a bill, the Citizenship Amendment Bill, that grants asylum to religious minorities in neighbouring countries Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan - but excludes the 200-million Muslims in those countries.

The controversial legislation ensures citizenship for persecuted religious groups, including Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsees and Christians.

CNN reports that the bill is being criticised by opposition parties and civil society members who argue that the new law actively discriminates against people according to their religion and perpetuates the cycle of Hindu nationalism and marginalisation of Muslims in the region.

According to CNN, India's home minister, Amit Shah, known for previous disparaging remarks about Muslim asylum seekers and immigrants, addressed parliament on Tuesday, saying Muslims “will not benefit from this amendment because they have not been persecuted on the basis of religion”.

Indigenous communities in the northeastern areas of India have also protested the bill because of the alleged threat fast-tracking citizenship for migrants poses to the ethnic and cultural identity of the area.

READ MORE

Trump considering visit to India next month

US President Donald Trump is considering visiting India next month, for what would be his first visit to the world's largest democracy since he took ...
News
1 day ago

Five new deaths, including child, in India protests

An eight-year-old boy and four protesters were killed in India on Friday in clashes between police and demonstrators, officials said Saturday, as ...
News
3 weeks ago

Modi claims India poll victory, vows 'inclusive' future

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed victory Thursday in the country's elections, promising an "inclusive" future after his Hindu nationalist ...
News
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Massive black mamba removed from KZN factory South Africa
  2. WATCH | BMWs, swords, fists and shirtless men in Kyalami estate brawl South Africa
  3. Girl, 14, among 10 rescued from 'brothel' in Bloemfontein South Africa
  4. Gautrain could charge civil servant over R70k for car abandoned at station News
  5. WATCH | Fight breaks out in Umhlanga's Gateway mall food court South Africa

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X