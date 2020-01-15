World

Russian government resigns after Putin announces reforms

15 January 2020 - 16:52 By AFP
Russia's President Vladimir Putin has proposed giving parliament powers to choose the country's prime minister.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin has proposed giving parliament powers to choose the country's prime minister.
Image: Alexander Nemenov/Pool via Reuters

Russia's government resigned in a shock announcement on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin proposed a series of constitutional reforms.

In a televised meeting with the Russian president, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said the proposals would make significant changes to the country's balance of power and so "the government in its current form has resigned".

"We should provide the president of our country with the possibility to take all the necessary measures" to carry out the changes, Medvedev said.

"All further decisions will be taken by the president."

Putin asked Medvedev, his longtime ally, to continue as head of government until a new government has been appointed.

Russia divides G7 leaders as Trump pushes for readmission

The future reintegration of Russia into the elite G7 group of the world's rich nations divided leaders at its summit in France on Monday, as ...
News
4 months ago

"I want to thank you for everything that has been done, to express satisfaction with the results that have been achieved," Putin said.

"Not everything worked out, but everything never works out."

He also proposed creating the post of deputy head of the Security Council, suggesting that Medvedev take on the position.

Earlier Wednesday Putin proposed a referendum on a package of reforms to Russia's constitution that would strengthen the role of parliament.

The changes would include giving parliament the power to choose the prime minister and senior cabinet members, instead of the president as in the current system.

MORE

Russia aims to double trade with Africa in 5 years: Putin

President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia would aim to double trade with Africa over the next five years, at the opening of a summit aimed ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Massive black mamba removed from KZN factory South Africa
  2. WATCH | BMWs, swords, fists and shirtless men in Kyalami estate brawl South Africa
  3. Girl, 14, among 10 rescued from 'brothel' in Bloemfontein South Africa
  4. WATCH | Fight breaks out in Umhlanga's Gateway mall food court South Africa
  5. KZN traffic officer caught on camera 'stealing cellphone' at food outlet South Africa

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X