Trump impeachment trial 'likely to begin next Tuesday'

The Senate impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump is likely to begin in seven days, with key players sworn in later this week, majority leader Mitch McConnell said.

McConnell said he expected the House of Representatives to deliver the articles of impeachment against Trump to the upper chamber [the Senate] on Wednesday.

“We believe that if that happens - in all likelihood - we'll go through preliminary steps here this week, which could well include the chief justice coming over and swearing in members of the Senate and some other kinds of housekeeping measures,” McConnell told reporters.

“We hope to achieve that by consent, which would set us up to begin the actual trial next Tuesday.”

Trump faces charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, and the 100 senators will be his judge.