Five things you must know about Japan's most followed man on Twitter, Yusaku Maezawa

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is not only moneyed, he has the most followers on Twitter in that country — 7.2 million.

Here are five things you must know about him:

Fashion business

According to Forbes, Maezawa sold 30% of his 36% stake in Tokyo-based fashion house Zozo to Yahoo Japan, as part of a $3.7bn (about R53bn) deal Yahoo said the deal would help its expansion in the Japanese fashion business, as well its online presence.

He's single and looking

Maezawa is on a quest to find a female life partner to share his money and fame, and accompany him on his upcoming trip to the moon. Women are invited to submit applications to his website until Friday.

“I'm sure I've been able to acquire my share of money, social status and fame along the way but now I'm restarting my life. I'm 44 now. As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly begin to surge upon me, there's one thing I think about: continuing to love one woman,” he wrote on his website.

He is the first to fly to the moon with Elon Musk's Space X

Elon Musk's Space X firm announced in 2018 that Maezawa would be its first private customer to fly around the moon in 2023, as a Space X tourist. It also announced that the tickets had been purchased, reported Business Insider.

He started small

Maezawa did not acquire his wealth overnight. He started out selling the CDs of musicians and bands he enjoyed listening to via e-mail, according to Forbes. His net worth as of Wednesday was $2bn (about R28bn).

Passionate about social causes

Maezawa is running a $9m (about R129m) basic income experiment to assess how it and temporary benefits improve the productivity of employees, if at all. The selected individuals are required to participate in a survey by answering basic questions about the impact the money has had on their lives, reported CNN Business.

He tweeted that though the experiment will be carried out in Japan, it is expected to draw global attention.