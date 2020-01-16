US Senate prepares to set Trump impeachment trial in motion

Articles of impeachment charging US President Donald Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress will be formally read to the Senate on Thursday, setting in motion a historic trial that threatens the US leader with removal from office.

Supreme Court chief justice John Roberts will then be sworn in to preside over the trial and senators sworn in as jurors, as preparations get under way for an impeachment trial that will open on Tuesday, January 21.

Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell said the articles would be formally read to the chamber at noon (7pm, SA time), in an announcement after their delivery to the Senate on Wednesday.

“This is a difficult time for our country, but this is precisely the kind of time for which the framers created the Senate,” McConnell said, referring to the authors of the US constitution.

“I'm confident that this body can rise above short-termism and factional fever and serve the long-term best interests of our nation. We can do this, and we must.”