WTF? American asks court to order a sword fight to settle dispute with ex-wife

A 40-year-old American man who is embroiled in a legal dispute with his ex-wife has asked a court to let him and her attorney solve their issues "on the battlefield".

The Guardian reports that David Ostrom told judge Craig Dreismeier that the two had “destroyed him legally”. The request was filed at the Iowa District Court in Shelby County on January 3, said the publication.

Ostrom asked the court to give him three months to acquire Japanese Samurai swords, which he would use to fight Matthew Hudson.

“To this day, trial by combat was never explicitly banned or restricted as a right in the US,” Des Moines Register reported him as saying. Ostrom has no experience with sword fighting, but is waiting for a response from the judge.

Hudson asked the court to resist Ostrom's request and suggested he undergo psychological evaluation.