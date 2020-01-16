World

WTF? American asks court to order a sword fight to settle dispute with ex-wife

16 January 2020 - 13:06 By Cebelihle Bhengu
An aggrieved American wants to settle a legal issue by duelling his ex-wife's lawyer with Samurai swords. The lawyer says he's nuts.
An aggrieved American wants to settle a legal issue by duelling his ex-wife's lawyer with Samurai swords. The lawyer says he's nuts.
Image: Gallo Images/ iStock

A 40-year-old American man who is embroiled in a legal dispute with his ex-wife has asked a court to let him and her attorney solve their issues "on the battlefield". 

The Guardian reports that David Ostrom told judge Craig Dreismeier that the two had “destroyed him legally”. The request was filed at the Iowa District Court in Shelby County on January 3, said the publication.

Ostrom asked the court to give him three months to acquire Japanese Samurai swords, which he would use to fight Matthew Hudson.

“To this day, trial by combat was never explicitly banned or restricted as a right in the US,” Des Moines Register reported him as saying. Ostrom has no experience with sword fighting, but is waiting for a response from the judge. 

Hudson asked the court to resist Ostrom's request and suggested he undergo psychological evaluation.

MORE

Teen accused of murder, rape, assault boasts about 'jail life' on Facebook

Boy (17) accused of rape as well
News
6 days ago

SANDF members accused of stealing rifles released from custody

The 12 SANDF members who were arrested in connection with the theft of 19 R4 rifles have been released from custody and will appear in court again in ...
News
1 week ago

French citizen dead in US custody: immigration agency

A French citizen and native of Angola has died in the custody of US immigration agents, they said on Wednesday, the latest in a number of deaths ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Massive black mamba removed from KZN factory South Africa
  2. WATCH | Fight breaks out in Umhlanga's Gateway mall food court South Africa
  3. WATCH | BMWs, swords, fists and shirtless men in Kyalami estate brawl South Africa
  4. Nuclear board resigns en masse, slates Gwede Mantashe, who claps back South Africa
  5. Woman shot multiple times and abandoned on KZN freeway onramp South Africa

Latest Videos

What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
'True' pass rate not reflected in matric exam results
X