World

It's round two of Trump vs Thunberg as Davos warms to climate action

The two have been embroiled in a series of exchanges

17 January 2020 - 16:05 By AFP
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg watches US President Donald Trump enter the UN General Assembly in September 2019. The two are likely to renew their battle over climate change in Davos next week. File photo.
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg watches US President Donald Trump enter the UN General Assembly in September 2019. The two are likely to renew their battle over climate change in Davos next week. File photo.
Image: Andrew Hofstetter/Reuters

US President Donald Trump will renew his running battle with young climate campaigner Greta Thunberg when they join the A-list movers and shakers attending the 50th anniversary of the Davos conclave next week.

From climate change to tensions in the Middle East, trade conflicts and fears of pandemics, the more than 3,000 delegates at the World Economic Forum (WEF) will thrash out challenges as imposing as the surrounding Swiss Alps.

The WEF has come a long way since its inaugural edition in 1971, and if the main business of Davos remains deal-making among corporate titans, climate change has come to dominate the catalogue of long-term planetary risks identified in a pre-meeting report compiled by the forum.

After trolling each other on Twitter, Trump and  17-year-old Thunberg will bring rival messages to the well-heeled crowd. The Swede's impassioned speech, and famously hard stare at the US leader at the UN General Assembly in September, symbolised anger over climate inaction.

I wouldn't have wasted my time on Trump, says Greta Thunberg

Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg said on Monday that talking to US President Donald Trump at a United Nations summit on global warming ...
News
2 weeks ago

Climate denier Trump, escaping his Senate impeachment trial back home, said his keynote address on Tuesday would tout "the most incredible" economy ever seen.

"I expect him to send a message to the American people and not to the international community," Carlos Pascual, a former US diplomat and now a vice-president at IHS Markit, told AFP.

"The purpose of that message is to reinforce with the electorate in the US that his number one concern in international policy is 'America first'."

Wake up

Thunberg, on the other hand, will tell her corporate audience that it is "madness" to continue investing in fossil fuels as disasters such as the wave of wildfires in Australia focus new attention on the baleful effects of rising temperatures.

On Friday, she joined a climate protest in the Swiss city of Lausanne featuring placards like "Wake Up and Smell the Bushfires!".

WATCH | 'People are suffering': Greta Thunberg hits back at Trump taunt

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg shot back on September 24 2019 at US President Donald Trump's attempt to mock her on Twitter by ...
News
3 months ago

Thunberg may have a more receptive audience after Wall Street titan BlackRock, whose CEO Larry Fink is a Davos perennial, said it was partially divesting from businesses reliant on production of electricity-generating coal.

Another issue set to darken the snowy Davos horizon is the risk of conflict between the United States and Iran, as tensions spike following the US killing of a top Iranian commander and Iran's subsequent accidental downing of a Ukrainian airliner.

Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif cancelled his planned participation at the four-day forum, removing any chance of a showdown with Trump.

With Chinese vice-premier Han Zheng leading a top-level delegation from Beijing, the trade dispute between China and the US will also loom large, even after this week's signing of a deal that marked a truce after two years of tensions.

The fate of Chinese telecoms company Huawei, the subject of US sanctions, remains on the dispute agenda. Its top executives will be prowling Davos to insist their technology poses no security risk to Western governments rolling out 5G networks.

No firm foundation

Key European figures present will be EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who may only serve to highlight the extent of differences between Europe and the US on key issues.

"On climate change and on many global conflicts -such as the US conflict with Iran - US and European leaders disagree not just on the solution, but also on the very nature of the problem," Jeremy Shapiro, research director of the European Council on Foreign Relations, told AFP.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg in her own words

Greta Thunberg's actions sparked a global movement for action against the climate crisis
Books
1 day ago

He said while EU leaders see climate change as an "existential challenge", Trump considers it a "Chinese hoax".

The two sides are also at loggerheads over the Iran nuclear deal from 2015 that was supposed to defuse the risk of conflict with Tehran.

"None of this is a firm foundation on which to build common solutions to vexing global problems," Shapiro said.

In its global risk report issued ahead of Davos, the WEF singled out popular discontent over economic instability, climate change, unequal access to the internet and health-care systems under stress as pivotal challenges for humanity.

Another threat was the growing distrust of vaccines as well as the increasing resistance of many germs to antibiotics and other drugs.

MORE:

Michelle Obama defends Greta Thunberg: 'Ignore the doubters'

The former US first lady recently offered words of encouragement to Thunberg after Donald Trump mocked her for being named the New York Times' Person ...
News
4 weeks ago

Greta Thunberg named Person of the Year by Time magazine

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who became the voice of conscience for a generation facing the climate change emergency, was named Wednesday as ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Inside teenage climate-change activist Greta Thunberg's 15-day, carbon-free voyage

Here is a snapshot of 16-year-old Greta Thunberg's 15-day carbon-free voyage to New York
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Woman shot multiple times and abandoned on KZN freeway onramp South Africa
  2. WATCH | Fight breaks out in Umhlanga's Gateway mall food court South Africa
  3. Nuclear board resigns en masse, slates Gwede Mantashe, who claps back South Africa
  4. Minstrel owner's bar in the spotlight after 'mass poisoning' in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Teen accused of murder, rape, assault boasts about 'jail life' on Facebook South Africa

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
X