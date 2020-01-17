It's round two of Trump vs Thunberg as Davos warms to climate action

Thunberg may have a more receptive audience after Wall Street titan BlackRock, whose CEO Larry Fink is a Davos perennial, said it was partially divesting from businesses reliant on production of electricity-generating coal.

Another issue set to darken the snowy Davos horizon is the risk of conflict between the United States and Iran, as tensions spike following the US killing of a top Iranian commander and Iran's subsequent accidental downing of a Ukrainian airliner.

Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif cancelled his planned participation at the four-day forum, removing any chance of a showdown with Trump.

With Chinese vice-premier Han Zheng leading a top-level delegation from Beijing, the trade dispute between China and the US will also loom large, even after this week's signing of a deal that marked a truce after two years of tensions.

The fate of Chinese telecoms company Huawei, the subject of US sanctions, remains on the dispute agenda. Its top executives will be prowling Davos to insist their technology poses no security risk to Western governments rolling out 5G networks.

No firm foundation

Key European figures present will be EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who may only serve to highlight the extent of differences between Europe and the US on key issues.

"On climate change and on many global conflicts -such as the US conflict with Iran - US and European leaders disagree not just on the solution, but also on the very nature of the problem," Jeremy Shapiro, research director of the European Council on Foreign Relations, told AFP.