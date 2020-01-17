Putin to attend Libya peace conference

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a peace conference on Libya in Germany on Sunday, as world powers step up efforts to find a lasting ceasefire.

The peace talks in Berlin will focus on stopping the fighting and launching a “broad political dialogue” under the auspices of the UN, the Kremlin said.

Libya has been in turmoil since dictator Moamer Kadhafi was killed in a 2011 Nato-backed uprising.

Last April, an assault on Tripoli by military strongman Khalifa Haftar's forces sparked fighting that has killed more than 280 civilians and 2,000 fighters, displacing thousands.