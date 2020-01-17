World

Putin to attend Libya peace conference

Country has been in turmoil since dictator Moamer Kadhafi's death in 2011

17 January 2020 - 15:20 By AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin. File photo
Russian President Vladimir Putin. File photo
Image: MIKHAIL KLIMENTIEV / SPUTNIK / AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a peace conference on Libya in Germany on Sunday, as world powers step up efforts to find a lasting ceasefire.

The peace talks in Berlin will focus on stopping the fighting and launching a “broad political dialogue” under the auspices of the UN, the Kremlin said.

Libya has been in turmoil since dictator Moamer Kadhafi was killed in a 2011 Nato-backed uprising.

Last April, an assault on Tripoli by military strongman Khalifa Haftar's forces sparked fighting that has killed more than 280 civilians and 2,000 fighters, displacing thousands.

Libya strongman Haftar in Greece for talks ahead of peace meeting

Libyan military strongman Khalifa Haftar will hold talks in Athens on Friday, days before a peace conference in Berlin
News
5 hours ago

“On January 19 Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Berlin to take part in the international conference on Libya,” the Kremlin said.

Earlier in the day, Russia's acting foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said preparations for the peace conference were nearly ready but lamented that the war-scarred country's rivals refused to speak to each other.

“In my opinion, final documents look practically ready,” Lavrov told reporters.

But he underlined the huge tension between the heads of Libya's warring sides — Haftar in the east and the head of Tripoli's UN-recognised government, Fayez al-Sarraj.

“So far ties between them are very tense, they don't even want to be in the same room to say nothing of meeting each other,” Lavrov said.

Earlier this week, the two men attended talks in Moscow but Haftar left without signing a permanent truce.

Lavrov said it was important for both sides not to “repeat past mistakes” and put forward additional demands after the Berlin conference.

READ MORE:

Libya's Haftar leaves Moscow without signing peace deal

Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar left Moscow on Tuesday without signing a ceasefire agreement aimed at ending nine months of fighting, leaving the ...
News
3 days ago

Libya rivals in Moscow to sign ceasefire deal

The heads of Libya's warring sides were to meet in Moscow on Monday to sign a ceasefire deal ending nine months of heavy fighting.
News
4 days ago

Libya's GNA accepts ceasefire announced by rival Haftar

Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) agreed on Sunday to a ceasefire urged by Moscow and Ankara, several hours after rival strongman Khalifa ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Woman shot multiple times and abandoned on KZN freeway onramp South Africa
  2. WATCH | Fight breaks out in Umhlanga's Gateway mall food court South Africa
  3. Nuclear board resigns en masse, slates Gwede Mantashe, who claps back South Africa
  4. Minstrel owner's bar in the spotlight after 'mass poisoning' in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Teen accused of murder, rape, assault boasts about 'jail life' on Facebook South Africa

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
X