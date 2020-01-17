US woman gets 25-year sentence for killing husband with eye drops

A South Carolina woman was on Thursday sentenced to 25 years in jail after she admitted to poisoning her husband by putting eye drops in his drinking water.

In a plea deal, Lana Sue Clayton, 53, admitted voluntary manslaughter in the death of Steven Clayton, 64, at their home in Clover, near Charlotte, CBS-affiliate WBTV reported.

She was accused of poisoning her husband by lacing his drinking water with eye drops between July 19 and 21 2018.

Her husband was initially thought to have died of natural causes, but an autopsy toxicology report showed poisonous levels of tetrahydrozoline, which is found in eye drops.